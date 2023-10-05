Viewpoint Investment Partners Corp Sells 52,600 Shares of iShares Global REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:REET)

Viewpoint Investment Partners Corp lowered its position in iShares Global REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:REET – Free Report) by 15.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 282,100 shares of the company’s stock after selling 52,600 shares during the period. iShares Global REIT ETF accounts for about 4.1% of Viewpoint Investment Partners Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Viewpoint Investment Partners Corp owned approximately 0.22% of iShares Global REIT ETF worth $6,480,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF by 23.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,204,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,019,000 after acquiring an additional 987,459 shares during the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC raised its position in iShares Global REIT ETF by 50.9% in the 4th quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 2,567,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,207,000 after buying an additional 866,125 shares during the last quarter. BIP Wealth LLC bought a new position in iShares Global REIT ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $14,160,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Global REIT ETF by 4,888.5% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 548,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,466,000 after acquiring an additional 537,927 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF by 1,456.3% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 548,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,262,000 after acquiring an additional 513,231 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Global REIT ETF alerts:

iShares Global REIT ETF Price Performance

Shares of REET stock traded up $0.06 on Thursday, hitting $20.67. The stock had a trading volume of 100,660 shares, compared to its average volume of 619,184. iShares Global REIT ETF has a 12-month low of $20.04 and a 12-month high of $25.72. The stock has a market cap of $2.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.16 and a beta of 0.93. The business has a 50 day moving average of $22.51 and a 200 day moving average of $22.74.

iShares Global REIT ETF Profile

The iShares Global REIT ETF (REET) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE EPRA Nareit Global REITs index, a global, market-cap-weighted index of firms involved in the ownership and operation of real estate. REET was launched on Jul 8, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding REET? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Global REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:REET – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Global REIT ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Global REIT ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.