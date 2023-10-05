Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR) Shares Acquired by Aspire Private Capital LLC

Aspire Private Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR – Free Report) by 36.7% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,665 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 447 shares during the quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC’s holdings in Ingredion were worth $176,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. National Bank of Canada FI grew its holdings in shares of Ingredion by 119.5% during the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ingredion by 3,260.0% during the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Ingredion in the 1st quarter worth about $43,000. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its stake in Ingredion by 230.8% during the 1st quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Tradition Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Ingredion in the 1st quarter worth about $49,000. 84.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ingredion Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of INGR traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $96.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 27,546 shares, compared to its average volume of 350,726. Ingredion Incorporated has a 1 year low of $79.68 and a 1 year high of $113.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company has a market cap of $6.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.79. The business has a fifty day moving average of $101.61 and a 200 day moving average of $104.50.

Ingredion Increases Dividend

Ingredion ( NYSE:INGR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $2.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.33 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.20 billion. Ingredion had a return on equity of 17.63% and a net margin of 6.99%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.12 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Ingredion Incorporated will post 8.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 2nd will be paid a $0.78 dividend. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 29th. This is a positive change from Ingredion’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. Ingredion’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.41%.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP David Eric Seip bought 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $98.50 per share, with a total value of $295,500.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 18,035 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,776,447.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Larry Fernandes sold 1,921 shares of Ingredion stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.01, for a total value of $211,329.21. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 20,246 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,227,262.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP David Eric Seip purchased 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $98.50 per share, with a total value of $295,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the senior vice president now directly owns 18,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,776,447.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,700 shares of company stock worth $517,297 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.68% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on INGR shares. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $130.00 price target on shares of Ingredion in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Ingredion in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Ingredion from $125.00 to $117.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Ingredion in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $119.33.

Ingredion Company Profile

(Free Report)

Ingredion Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells sweeteners, starches, nutrition ingredients, and biomaterial solutions derived from wet milling and processing corn, and other starch-based materials to a range of industries in North America, South America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

Featured Articles

