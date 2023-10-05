Aspire Private Capital LLC Cuts Stake in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM)

Aspire Private Capital LLC lessened its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM – Free Report) by 31.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,626 shares of the company’s stock after selling 733 shares during the period. Aspire Private Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF were worth $234,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. TimeScale Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF in the first quarter valued at $26,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 900.0% in the 1st quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 190 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. GeoWealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 150.5% during the second quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF Price Performance

Shares of MTUM traded up $1.12 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $138.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 555,176 shares. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $143.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $141.98. iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF has a 52-week low of $81.37 and a 52-week high of $113.60. The company has a market cap of $8.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.35 and a beta of 0.91.

About iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (MTUM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Momentum SR Variant index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US equities, selected and weighted based on price appreciation over 6- and 12-month periods and low volatility over the past 3 years.

