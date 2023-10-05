Aspire Private Capital LLC Grows Holdings in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

Aspire Private Capital LLC raised its position in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Free Report) by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,311 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 116 shares during the period. Aspire Private Capital LLC’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $386,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Accurate Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 7.8% during the second quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,567 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $422,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 299.3% during the 2nd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,548 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $530,000 after purchasing an additional 3,409 shares during the period. Achmea Investment Management B.V. boosted its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 39.5% in the 2nd quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 2,515 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $293,000 after buying an additional 712 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Marathon Petroleum by 4.7% during the second quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,971 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $346,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Planning increased its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 0.7% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 140,793 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $16,416,000 after buying an additional 1,034 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Marathon Petroleum alerts:

Insider Activity

In other Marathon Petroleum news, COO Gregory Scott Floerke sold 8,189 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.80, for a total value of $1,193,956.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 28,633 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,174,691.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Kim K.W. Rucker sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.25, for a total value of $793,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 29,760 shares in the company, valued at $3,935,760. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Gregory Scott Floerke sold 8,189 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.80, for a total value of $1,193,956.20. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 28,633 shares in the company, valued at $4,174,691.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 27,188 shares of company stock worth $3,890,973 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Marathon Petroleum Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:MPC traded up $1.24 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $143.13. 854,466 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,752,560. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a 52 week low of $101.64 and a 52 week high of $159.50. The firm has a market cap of $57.23 billion, a PE ratio of 5.15, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.58. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $146.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $128.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.30.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The oil and gas company reported $5.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.55 by $0.77. The business had revenue of $36.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.60 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a net margin of 8.01% and a return on equity of 36.33%. The company’s revenue was down 32.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $10.61 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 23.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Marathon Petroleum Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 16th were issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 15th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.10%. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.89%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MPC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $148.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Barclays boosted their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $152.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Thursday. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $162.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $150.00 price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $146.00 to $148.00 in a report on Thursday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $158.54.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on MPC

About Marathon Petroleum

(Free Report)

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Refining & Marketing, and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale and distributes refined products, including renewable diesel, through transportation, storage, distribution, and marketing services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Marathon Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marathon Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.