Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV) Position Lifted by Aspire Private Capital LLC

Aspire Private Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV – Free Report) by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,421 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the period. Aspire Private Capital LLC’s holdings in Dover were worth $653,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Dover in the first quarter worth $35,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Dover in the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dover by 29,600.0% in the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 297 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 296 shares during the period. Old North State Trust LLC raised its stake in Dover by 52.0% during the first quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 456 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the period. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in Dover in the first quarter worth about $48,000. Institutional investors own 83.97% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently commented on DOV shares. StockNews.com raised Dover from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Dover from $170.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Dover from $155.00 to $152.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $162.38.

Dover Price Performance

Shares of DOV stock traded down $0.82 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $137.10. 96,752 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 836,319. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $142.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $143.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.41. The company has a market cap of $19.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.10, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.33. Dover Co. has a 12 month low of $114.49 and a 12 month high of $160.66.

Dover (NYSE:DOV – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.21 by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $2.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.20 billion. Dover had a return on equity of 27.33% and a net margin of 12.04%. Dover’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.14 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Dover Co. will post 8.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Dover Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 31st were paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 30th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.49%. This is a boost from Dover’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. Dover’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.25%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Dover news, CFO Brad M. Cerepak sold 4,631 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.00, for a total value of $657,602.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 49,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,091,196. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Dover

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The company's Engineered Products segment provides various equipment, component, software, solution, and services that are used in aftermarket vehicle service, solid waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, and fluid dispensing end-market.

