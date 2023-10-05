Aspire Private Capital LLC Purchases 12,107 Shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR)

Aspire Private Capital LLC lifted its position in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Free Report) by 519.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,437 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,107 shares during the period. Aspire Private Capital LLC’s holdings in Kroger were worth $679,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in KR. Sanders Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kroger in the first quarter valued at approximately $622,480,000. Boston Partners boosted its stake in Kroger by 5,992.3% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,299,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,221,000 after purchasing an additional 4,228,468 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Kroger during the 4th quarter worth about $156,126,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of Kroger by 119.0% in the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 5,289,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,795,000 after purchasing an additional 2,874,114 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Kroger by 82.0% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,667,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,642,000 after purchasing an additional 2,552,989 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Kroger alerts:

Kroger Stock Performance

Shares of KR traded down $0.35 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $44.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 422,784 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,106,812. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The Kroger Co. has a 1-year low of $41.81 and a 1-year high of $50.41. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.38. The stock has a market cap of $32.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.06, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.48.

Kroger Cuts Dividend

Kroger ( NYSE:KR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, September 8th. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.05. Kroger had a return on equity of 30.61% and a net margin of 1.10%. The business had revenue of $33.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.12 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.90 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The Kroger Co. will post 4.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be paid a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.60%. Kroger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.79%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Kroger

In other news, VP Carin L. Fike sold 4,798 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.52, for a total transaction of $218,404.96. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 4,156 shares in the company, valued at $189,181.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, VP Carin L. Fike sold 4,798 shares of Kroger stock in a transaction on Friday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.52, for a total transaction of $218,404.96. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 4,156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $189,181.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Timothy A. Massa sold 23,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.46, for a total transaction of $1,045,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 194,956 shares in the company, valued at $8,862,699.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 33,798 shares of company stock valued at $1,542,985 in the last three months. 1.38% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

KR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on Kroger from $56.00 to $54.00 in a report on Friday, June 16th. HSBC began coverage on shares of Kroger in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $52.00 price target for the company. 3M reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Kroger in a research report on Friday, June 16th. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Kroger from $75.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Friday, June 16th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Kroger from $51.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Monday, June 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Kroger presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.31.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on KR

Kroger Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Kroger Co operates as a food and drug retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Kroger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kroger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.