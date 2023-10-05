Aspire Private Capital LLC Boosts Stake in Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR)

Aspire Private Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR – Free Report) by 6.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,268 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 950 shares during the quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC’s holdings in Tapestry were worth $696,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Commerce Bank raised its position in shares of Tapestry by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 9,564 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $412,000 after purchasing an additional 484 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in Tapestry by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 87,494 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $3,772,000 after acquiring an additional 6,557 shares in the last quarter. Fortem Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of Tapestry by 13.7% in the 2nd quarter. Fortem Financial Group LLC now owns 7,647 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $327,000 after purchasing an additional 923 shares during the last quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Tapestry by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 196,096 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $8,454,000 after purchasing an additional 19,150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. bought a new position in shares of Tapestry during the first quarter worth about $214,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.12% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently weighed in on TPR shares. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of Tapestry in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Tapestry from $55.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 11th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Tapestry from $52.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 18th. OTR Global cut shares of Tapestry to a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic lowered shares of Tapestry from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $33.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Tapestry presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $48.40.

Tapestry Stock Performance

TPR stock traded down $0.29 during trading on Thursday, reaching $27.55. 323,784 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,441,135. Tapestry, Inc. has a 1-year low of $27.54 and a 1-year high of $47.48. The firm has a market cap of $6.27 billion, a PE ratio of 7.18, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.50. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $33.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 17th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. Tapestry had a return on equity of 41.10% and a net margin of 14.05%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.78 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Tapestry, Inc. will post 4.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tapestry Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 25th. Investors of record on Friday, September 8th were paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.08%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 7th. This is a positive change from Tapestry’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Tapestry’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.08%.

Tapestry Profile

Tapestry, Inc provides luxury accessories and branded lifestyle products in the United States, Japan, Greater China, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Coach, Kate Spade, and Stuart Weitzman. It offers women's handbags; and women's accessories, such as small leather goods which includes mini and micro handbags, money pieces, wristlets, pouches, and cosmetic cases, as well as novelty accessories including address books, time management and travel accessories, sketchbooks, and portfolios; and belts, key rings, and charms.

