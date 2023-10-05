BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) Shares Acquired by Aspire Private Capital LLC

Aspire Private Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA – Free Report) by 18.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,565 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,293 shares during the quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC’s holdings in BorgWarner were worth $712,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its stake in BorgWarner by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 20,520 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,008,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. raised its stake in BorgWarner by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 36,258 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,781,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC lifted its position in BorgWarner by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 12,476 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $613,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of BorgWarner by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 18,375 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $739,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its position in BorgWarner by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 21,254 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,044,000 after buying an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. 92.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE BWA traded down $0.65 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $38.57. The stock had a trading volume of 239,619 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,203,399. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $41.08 and its 200 day moving average is $44.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.68, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.42. BorgWarner Inc. has a twelve month low of $31.55 and a twelve month high of $51.14.

BorgWarner ( NYSE:BWA Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The auto parts company reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $4.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.39 billion. BorgWarner had a net margin of 5.63% and a return on equity of 15.45%. Equities research analysts forecast that BorgWarner Inc. will post 3.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on BWA. Bank of America upgraded shares of BorgWarner from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $54.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of BorgWarner in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $52.00 target price for the company. Nomura downgraded shares of BorgWarner from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $44.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on BorgWarner in a research report on Sunday, September 10th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on BorgWarner from $48.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, July 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.07.

BorgWarner Inc provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. It offers turbochargers, eBoosters, eTurbos, timing systems, emissions systems, thermal systems, gasoline ignition technology, smart remote actuators, powertrain sensors, canisters, cabin heaters, battery modules and systems, battery packs, battery heaters, and battery charging.

