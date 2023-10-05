Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) Shares Bought by Aspire Private Capital LLC

Aspire Private Capital LLC grew its holdings in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Free Report) by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,585 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 198 shares during the quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $831,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of FISV. Annapolis Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Fiserv in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Activest Wealth Management grew its holdings in Fiserv by 652.9% in the second quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group increased its position in shares of Fiserv by 280.8% in the first quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 497 shares in the last quarter. Private Ocean LLC raised its stake in shares of Fiserv by 140.3% during the 2nd quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 1,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,000 after buying an additional 762 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Fiserv by 44.8% in the 2nd quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,000 after buying an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.79% of the company’s stock.

FISV stock traded up $1.92 on Thursday, reaching $112.97. The company had a trading volume of 3,170,607 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,749,599. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $121.20. The company has a market capitalization of $70.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.81 and a beta of 0.86. Fiserv, Inc. has a 1 year low of $87.03 and a 1 year high of $122.39.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.

