Exchange Capital Management Inc. Sells 48 Shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Exchange Capital Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,714 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 48 shares during the quarter. ServiceNow accounts for approximately 1.5% of Exchange Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest position. Exchange Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $8,269,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of NOW. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its position in shares of ServiceNow by 96,156.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 23,469,361 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $13,189,077,000 after purchasing an additional 23,444,979 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,835,423 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $5,760,149,000 after purchasing an additional 727,494 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in ServiceNow by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,082,154 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,755,904,000 after purchasing an additional 141,744 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in ServiceNow by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,071,786 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,745,763,000 after purchasing an additional 288,522 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,589,941 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,663,879,000 after acquiring an additional 79,037 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.14% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently weighed in on NOW. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $660.00 target price on shares of ServiceNow in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Guggenheim increased their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $518.00 to $657.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $525.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. TheStreet raised ServiceNow from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $640.00 price objective on shares of ServiceNow in a report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $594.79.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Christopher Bedi sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $554.75, for a total transaction of $554,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,589,749. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Christopher Bedi sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $554.75, for a total value of $554,750.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,589,749. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Paul John Smith sold 580 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $564.40, for a total value of $327,352.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,977 shares in the company, valued at $1,115,818.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 17,951 shares of company stock valued at $10,141,337. 0.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ServiceNow Stock Performance

Shares of NOW traded down $7.31 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $541.33. 77,370 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,428,268. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $567.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $529.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $110.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 78.97, a P/E/G ratio of 5.46 and a beta of 1.01. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 12-month low of $337.00 and a 12-month high of $614.36.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The information technology services provider reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.34. ServiceNow had a net margin of 17.76% and a return on equity of 11.07%. The firm had revenue of $2.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.13 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 3.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ServiceNow Company Profile

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. The company operates the Now platform for workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

