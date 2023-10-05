Aspire Private Capital LLC Sells 33,293 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL)

Aspire Private Capital LLC lessened its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL – Free Report) by 28.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 85,511 shares of the company’s stock after selling 33,293 shares during the quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF were worth $2,557,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Barclays PLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Bogart Wealth LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 53.3% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 981 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000.

Shares of SPTL stock traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $25.33. The stock had a trading volume of 1,744,161 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,058,669. SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF has a one year low of $25.13 and a one year high of $31.67. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $27.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.21.

SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF Profile

SPDR Barclays Long Term Treasury ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital Long Term Treasury ETF, seeks to provide investment results that corresponds to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Long U.S. Treasury Index (the Index). The Index includes all publicly issued, United States treasury securities that have a remaining maturity of 10 or more years, are rated investment grade, and have $250 million or more of outstanding face value.

