Aspire Private Capital LLC Has $3.04 Million Holdings in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK)

Aspire Private Capital LLC grew its position in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK – Free Report) by 174.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 33,047 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 21,012 shares during the quarter. SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF makes up approximately 1.0% of Aspire Private Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Aspire Private Capital LLC’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF were worth $3,041,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at $41,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 46.2% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,011 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,026,000 after purchasing an additional 3,163 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 116.1% in the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 2,323 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 1,248 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 2.0% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 10,427 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,068,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 15.7% in the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 2,656 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $272,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of JNK traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $88.74. 4,284,597 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,715,259. SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $86.28 and a 12-month high of $94.83. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $91.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $91.46.

About SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF

SPDR Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital High Yield Bond ETF, seeks to provide investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital High Yield Very Liquid Index (the Index). The Index includes publicly issued United States dollar denominated, non-investment grade, fixed-rate, taxable corporate bonds that have a remaining maturity of at least one year, regardless of optionality, are rated high-yield using the middle rating of Moody’s, S&P, and Fitch, respectively, and have $600 million or more of outstanding face value.

