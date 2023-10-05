Aspire Private Capital LLC Purchases 2,665 Shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV)

Aspire Private Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV – Free Report) by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 53,539 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,665 shares during the period. Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF makes up approximately 1.3% of Aspire Private Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Aspire Private Capital LLC owned 0.08% of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF worth $4,011,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Old North State Trust LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 211.0% during the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 384 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF Stock Down 0.6 %

NYSEARCA BLV traded down $0.37 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $65.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 89,753 shares, compared to its average volume of 604,256. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $69.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $73.21. Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $64.48 and a 52 week high of $79.21.

About Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF

Vanguard Bond Index Funds (the Fund), formerly Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF, seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. It employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.Long Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

