Exchange Capital Management Inc. Sells 124 Shares of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Exchange Capital Management Inc. trimmed its position in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Free Report) by 0.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 19,568 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 124 shares during the period. Biogen accounts for approximately 1.0% of Exchange Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Exchange Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Biogen were worth $5,574,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BIIB. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Biogen by 1.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,720,584 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,468,356,000 after purchasing an additional 183,285 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Biogen by 2.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,208,906 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,518,196,000 after buying an additional 197,400 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of Biogen by 0.8% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,452,888 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,516,066,000 after acquiring an additional 41,675 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Biogen by 771.2% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,556,583 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $90,400,000 after acquiring an additional 2,263,120 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Biogen by 49.5% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,088,356 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $580,627,000 after acquiring an additional 691,843 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.99% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on BIIB shares. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Biogen to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Biogen from $340.00 to $333.00 in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Barclays decreased their price target on Biogen from $311.00 to $294.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Scotiabank began coverage on Biogen in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $327.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Atlantic Securities decreased their target price on Biogen from $282.00 to $275.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Biogen currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $327.22.

Biogen Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:BIIB traded down $0.34 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $256.82. The company had a trading volume of 36,345 shares, compared to its average volume of 998,232. Biogen Inc. has a 52-week low of $248.41 and a 52-week high of $319.76. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $263.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $281.21. The company has a current ratio of 3.27, a quick ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market cap of $37.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.14.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The biotechnology company reported $4.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.77 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $2.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.36 billion. Biogen had a net margin of 26.72% and a return on equity of 17.33%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $5.25 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Biogen Inc. will post 15.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Priya Singhal sold 431 shares of Biogen stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.43, for a total transaction of $116,124.33. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,354 shares in the company, valued at approximately $903,668.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

About Biogen

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases in the United States, Europe, Germany, Asia, and internationally. The company offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; ADUHELM to treat Alzheimer's disease; FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis; BENEPALI, an etanercept biosimilar referencing ENBREL; IMRALDI, an adalimumab biosimilar referencing HUMIRA; FLIXABI, an infliximab biosimilar referencing REMICADE; and BYOOVIZ, a ranibizumab biosimilar referencing LUCENTIS.

