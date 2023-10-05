Moneywise Inc. Cuts Position in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD)

Moneywise Inc. lowered its stake in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD – Free Report) by 5.1% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 16,627 shares of the company’s stock after selling 900 shares during the period. First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF comprises about 0.5% of Moneywise Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Moneywise Inc.’s holdings in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF were worth $734,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 23.5% in the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,764,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,676,000 after buying an additional 907,715 shares in the last quarter. Allen Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,041,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,179,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 25.6% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,602,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,335,000 after buying an additional 734,754 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,502,000.

First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF Stock Performance

First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF stock traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $41.70. 73,887 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 671,538. First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF has a 12-month low of $41.30 and a 12-month high of $46.05. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $44.06.

First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF Dividend Announcement

First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Monday, September 25th were given a dividend of $0.165 per share. This represents a $1.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.75%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 22nd.

The First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (FIXD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Global Aggregate Bond index. The fund is an actively managed, broad-based, and broad-maturity bond fund that aims for a weighted average duration within 1 year of the Bloomberg US Aggregate Index.

