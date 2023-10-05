MBM Wealth Consultants LLC Purchases 4,563 Shares of Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF)

MBM Wealth Consultants LLC grew its stake in shares of Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF – Free Report) by 29.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 19,875 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,563 shares during the quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC’s holdings in Jefferies Financial Group were worth $701,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Creative Planning grew its stake in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 34.5% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 16,948 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $562,000 after buying an additional 4,351 shares during the last quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC increased its holdings in Jefferies Financial Group by 27.6% in the second quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 31,337 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,039,000 after purchasing an additional 6,785 shares during the period. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Jefferies Financial Group by 8.5% in the second quarter. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 26,154 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $868,000 after purchasing an additional 2,049 shares during the period. Aspiriant LLC acquired a new stake in Jefferies Financial Group in the second quarter valued at $201,000. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Jefferies Financial Group in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Institutional investors own 70.80% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Jefferies Financial Group

In other news, Chairman Joseph S. Steinberg sold 225,311 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.87, for a total transaction of $8,081,905.57. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 16,225,385 shares in the company, valued at approximately $582,004,559.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Chairman Joseph S. Steinberg sold 225,311 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.87, for a total transaction of $8,081,905.57. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 16,225,385 shares in the company, valued at approximately $582,004,559.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Joseph S. Steinberg sold 134,217 shares of Jefferies Financial Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.79, for a total transaction of $4,803,626.43. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 15,744,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $563,484,345.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 578,320 shares of company stock worth $20,948,017 in the last quarter. Insiders own 20.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley upgraded Jefferies Financial Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $36.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Jefferies Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. TheStreet raised shares of Jefferies Financial Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, July 17th. StockNews.com cut shares of Jefferies Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, September 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Jefferies Financial Group from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.00.

Jefferies Financial Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE JEF opened at $35.02 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market cap of $7.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.40 and a beta of 1.40. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $28.34 and a fifty-two week high of $40.80. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.35.

Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:JEF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.11). Jefferies Financial Group had a net margin of 7.02% and a return on equity of 4.30%. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.10 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Jefferies Financial Group Inc. will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Jefferies Financial Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 9th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.43%. Jefferies Financial Group’s payout ratio is currently 86.96%.

Jefferies Financial Group Profile

Jefferies Financial Group Inc engages in the investment banking and capital markets, and asset management businesses in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and Asia. The company operates in two segments, Investment Banking and Capital Markets, and Asset Management. It provides investment banking, advisory services with respect to mergers or acquisitions, restructurings or recapitalizations and private capital advisory transactions; equity and debt underwriting; and corporate lending.

