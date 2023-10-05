United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) Shares Bought by MBM Wealth Consultants LLC

MBM Wealth Consultants LLC boosted its holdings in shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Free Report) by 14.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,264 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 287 shares during the quarter. United Rentals accounts for 0.5% of MBM Wealth Consultants LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $1,057,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its holdings in United Rentals by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 11,758 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,653,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. LGT Group Foundation lifted its holdings in United Rentals by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. LGT Group Foundation now owns 6,226 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,464,000 after buying an additional 680 shares in the last quarter. AXS Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United Rentals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its position in shares of United Rentals by 138.2% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 81 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Counselors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of United Rentals in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $201,000. 89.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have commented on URI. Argus increased their price objective on shares of United Rentals from $425.00 to $460.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of United Rentals from $490.00 to $495.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of United Rentals from $315.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of United Rentals in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of United Rentals from $482.00 to $521.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, United Rentals has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $455.25.

United Rentals Trading Down 0.2 %

NYSE URI opened at $425.06 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market cap of $29.02 billion, a PE ratio of 12.91, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.88. United Rentals, Inc. has a one year low of $260.97 and a one year high of $492.33. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $459.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $412.47.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The construction company reported $9.88 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.23 by $0.65. The company had revenue of $3.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.45 billion. United Rentals had a net margin of 17.34% and a return on equity of 36.67%. United Rentals’s quarterly revenue was up 28.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $7.86 earnings per share. Analysts expect that United Rentals, Inc. will post 40.61 earnings per share for the current year.

United Rentals Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 9th were paid a $1.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 8th. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.39%. United Rentals’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.02%.

Insider Buying and Selling at United Rentals

In other United Rentals news, COO Dale A. Asplund sold 14,157 shares of United Rentals stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $475.27, for a total value of $6,728,397.39. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 6,379 shares in the company, valued at $3,031,747.33. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About United Rentals

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals and Specialty. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment includes backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools for construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities.

See Also

