MBM Wealth Consultants LLC Grows Holdings in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

MBM Wealth Consultants LLC increased its position in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Free Report) by 19.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,676 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 587 shares during the quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC’s holdings in FedEx were worth $962,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lakewood Asset Management LLC bought a new position in FedEx in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in FedEx in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC bought a new position in FedEx in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Horan Securities Inc. boosted its stake in FedEx by 85.7% in the 1st quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 130 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its stake in FedEx by 1,957.1% in the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 144 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the period. 73.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get FedEx alerts:

Insider Activity at FedEx

In related news, EVP Michael C. Lenz sold 5,745 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.88, for a total transaction of $1,504,500.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 22,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,886,538.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 8.73% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Argus increased their target price on FedEx from $240.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Monday, June 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their target price on FedEx from $261.00 to $284.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st. HSBC assumed coverage on FedEx in a research report on Friday, September 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $330.00 target price for the company. Loop Capital increased their target price on FedEx from $255.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on FedEx from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $277.84.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on FDX

FedEx Stock Performance

Shares of FedEx stock opened at $258.94 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $65.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. FedEx Co. has a 12 month low of $148.93 and a 12 month high of $270.95. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $261.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $243.04.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 20th. The shipping service provider reported $4.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.71 by $0.84. FedEx had a return on equity of 16.14% and a net margin of 4.71%. The firm had revenue of $21.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.74 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.44 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that FedEx Co. will post 18.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FedEx Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, September 11th were given a dividend of $1.26 per share. This represents a $5.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 8th. FedEx’s payout ratio is currently 30.73%.

FedEx Profile

(Free Report)

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. It operates through FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, and FedEx Services segments. The FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; and time-critical transportation services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for FedEx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FedEx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.