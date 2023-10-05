NBT Bank N A NY Sells 695 Shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP)

NBT Bank N A NY trimmed its position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 46,475 shares of the company’s stock after selling 695 shares during the quarter. NBT Bank N A NY’s holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF were worth $4,536,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Beacon Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Riverview Trust Co lifted its position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 67.0% in the first quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 334 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at $37,000.

iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

STIP stock opened at $96.45 on Thursday. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $96.32 and a 12 month high of $99.66. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $97.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $97.81.

iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF Profile

The iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (STIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with a remaining maturity of less than 5 years. STIP was launched on Dec 1, 2010 and is managed by BlackRock.

