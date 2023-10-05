MBM Wealth Consultants LLC Sells 2,044 Shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST)

MBM Wealth Consultants LLC lessened its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Free Report) by 1.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 178,429 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,044 shares during the period. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF comprises about 3.8% of MBM Wealth Consultants LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $8,932,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 11.0% in the second quarter. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $365,000 after buying an additional 718 shares during the last quarter. BKA Wealth Consulting Inc. increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 22.9% in the second quarter. BKA Wealth Consulting Inc. now owns 89,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,511,000 after buying an additional 16,782 shares during the last quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 14.6% in the second quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 9,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $480,000 after buying an additional 1,216 shares during the last quarter. Royal Harbor Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 3.0% in the second quarter. Royal Harbor Partners LLC now owns 349,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,533,000 after buying an additional 10,169 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bridgewater Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 86.1% in the second quarter. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. now owns 1,151,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,712,000 after buying an additional 532,657 shares during the last quarter.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:JPST opened at $50.04 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.15. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF has a 12-month low of $49.93 and a 12-month high of $50.40.

About JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated debt securities with an effective duration of one year or less. JPST was launched on May 17, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

