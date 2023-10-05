Clorox (NYSE:CLX) Hits New 52-Week Low After Analyst Downgrade

Shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday after Evercore ISI lowered their price target on the stock from $160.00 to $120.00. The stock traded as low as $122.15 and last traded at $123.46, with a volume of 1356321 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $131.83.

CLX has been the subject of a number of other reports. Bank of America lowered their price target on Clorox from $145.00 to $120.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Clorox from $127.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Thursday. Raymond James downgraded shares of Clorox from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Atlantic Securities raised shares of Clorox from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Clorox in a report on Friday, September 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $146.00 target price on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $143.40.

In related news, CFO Kevin B. Jacobsen sold 3,346 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.82, for a total value of $538,103.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 23,224 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,734,883.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CLX. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new position in Clorox during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Clorox in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in Clorox during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Bogart Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Clorox by 105.6% during the second quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 185 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. Finally, Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Clorox by 429.7% in the first quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 196 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. 77.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $149.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $156.07. The company has a market capitalization of $15.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 102.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.38, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.95.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.48. The business had revenue of $2.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.88 billion. Clorox had a net margin of 2.02% and a return on equity of 163.56%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.93 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Clorox Company will post 5.86 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 25th will be issued a $1.20 dividend. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 24th. Clorox’s payout ratio is 403.36%.

About Clorox

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brands; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro and Clorox Healthcare brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brands in the United States.

