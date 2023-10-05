Nuvalent (NASDAQ:NUVL) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume After Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Nuvalent, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVL – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Thursday after BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on the stock from $52.00 to $73.00. BMO Capital Markets currently has an outperform rating on the stock. 325,004 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 1% from the previous session’s volume of 321,961 shares.The stock last traded at $60.37 and had previously closed at $57.51.
A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Nuvalent in a research note on Wednesday. Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of Nuvalent from $53.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Wednesday. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on shares of Nuvalent in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Nuvalent in a report on Monday, July 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $56.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Leerink Partnrs reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Nuvalent in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.17.
Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Nuvalent by 7.8% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 61,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,573,000 after buying an additional 4,402 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in Nuvalent by 14.8% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 23,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $983,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Nuvalent by 57.2% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 23,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $996,000 after acquiring an additional 8,589 shares in the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP acquired a new position in Nuvalent during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,018,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Nuvalent by 17.2% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 87,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,703,000 after purchasing an additional 12,911 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.26% of the company’s stock.
Nuvalent Stock Up 3.1 %
The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $45.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.38 billion, a PE ratio of -31.09 and a beta of 1.35.
Nuvalent (NASDAQ:NUVL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.51) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.55) by $0.04. On average, equities analysts forecast that Nuvalent, Inc. will post -2.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Nuvalent, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of therapies for patients with cancer. Its lead product candidates are NVL-520, a brain-penetrant ROS1-selective inhibitor to inhibit ROS1 fusions that express the normal ROS1 kinase domain without any drug-resistant mutations and remain active in the presence of mutations conferring resistance to approved and investigational ROS1 inhibitors, which is under Phase I development; NVL-655, a brain-penetrant ALK-selective inhibitor, to address the clinical challenges of emergent treatment resistance, central nervous system-related adverse events, and brain metastases that might limit the use of first-, second-, and third-generation ALK inhibitors that is under Phase ½ clinical trial; and NVL-330, a brain-penetrant human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2)-selective inhibitor designed to treat tumors driven by HER2ex20, brain metastases, and avoiding treatment-limiting adverse events including due to off-target inhibition of wild-type EGFR, which is ongoing IND-enabling studies.
