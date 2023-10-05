Mayfair Advisory Group LLC Has $910,000 Holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ)

Mayfair Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ – Free Report) by 15.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,131 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,561 shares during the quarter. Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF accounts for about 0.9% of Mayfair Advisory Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF were worth $910,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Calton & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 75,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,608,000 after purchasing an additional 1,851 shares in the last quarter. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. grew its position in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 0.9% in the second quarter. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. now owns 47,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,316,000 after acquiring an additional 438 shares during the last quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF during the second quarter worth about $259,000. Evensky & Katz LLC increased its position in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Evensky & Katz LLC now owns 673,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,248,000 after purchasing an additional 30,159 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carlson Capital Management lifted its stake in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Carlson Capital Management now owns 1,858,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,944,000 after purchasing an additional 52,381 shares during the last quarter.

Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Trading Down 0.6 %

Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF stock traded down $0.29 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $47.99. The stock had a trading volume of 2,720,358 shares. The business has a 50 day moving average of $50.42 and a 200 day moving average of $48.09. The company has a market capitalization of $13.43 billion, a PE ratio of 7.11 and a beta of 1.09.

Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Increases Dividend

About Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.3003 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 21st. This is an increase from Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF’s previous dividend of $0.19.

The Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (COWZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer US Cash Cows 100 index. The fund tracks a free cash flow-weighted index of companies selected from the Russell 1000 Index. COWZ was launched on Dec 16, 2016 and is managed by Pacer.

