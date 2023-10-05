Freedom Day Solutions LLC Sells 92 Shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

Freedom Day Solutions LLC reduced its holdings in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Free Report) by 1.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,618 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 92 shares during the quarter. Cintas accounts for about 1.2% of Freedom Day Solutions LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Freedom Day Solutions LLC’s holdings in Cintas were worth $2,793,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CTAS. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in Cintas in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cintas by 321.4% during the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 59 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP lifted its holdings in shares of Cintas by 221.1% during the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 61 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Cintas in the first quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Cintas by 225.9% during the first quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 88 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.26% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Joseph Scaminace sold 2,084 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $516.86, for a total value of $1,077,136.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,001 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,685,976.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Cintas news, Director Gerald S. Adolph sold 2,686 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $496.25, for a total transaction of $1,332,927.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 30,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,920,252.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Joseph Scaminace sold 2,084 shares of Cintas stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $516.86, for a total transaction of $1,077,136.24. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,685,976.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 9,820 shares of company stock worth $4,926,731 over the last three months. Company insiders own 15.10% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CTAS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Bank of America cut their price objective on Cintas from $580.00 to $565.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Cintas from $510.00 to $540.00 in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Cintas from $524.00 to $540.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Cintas from $470.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Cintas from $521.00 to $526.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $527.93.

Cintas Trading Down 0.4 %

CTAS traded down $1.75 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $482.19. 17,644 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 368,674. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.30. Cintas Co. has a 52 week low of $370.93 and a 52 week high of $524.76. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $496.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $481.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 2.56 and a quick ratio of 2.13.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 26th. The business services provider reported $3.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.67 by $0.03. Cintas had a net margin of 15.36% and a return on equity of 36.82%. The business had revenue of $2.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.34 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.39 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Cintas Co. will post 14.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cintas Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 15th were paid a $1.35 dividend. This is an increase from Cintas’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 14th. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.63%.

Cintas Company Profile

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

