Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) Shares Sold by Comgest Global Investors S.A.S.

Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. decreased its holdings in Ferrari (NYSE:RACE – Free Report) by 11.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,540 shares of the company’s stock after selling 838 shares during the quarter. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S.’s holdings in Ferrari were worth $2,127,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in RACE. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Ferrari in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $354,547,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Ferrari by 176.8% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,548,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $419,470,000 after purchasing an additional 988,830 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ferrari in the first quarter valued at approximately $203,140,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Ferrari by 139.6% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 939,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,563,000 after purchasing an additional 547,356 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Ferrari by 39.0% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,728,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $468,275,000 after purchasing an additional 484,782 shares during the period.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently commented on RACE. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ferrari in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Ferrari from $368.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $340.00 price target on shares of Ferrari in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Ferrari from $350.00 to $380.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price target on shares of Ferrari from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $304.36.

Ferrari Price Performance

NYSE:RACE traded down $0.45 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $299.14. 53,138 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 332,834. The company has a 50-day moving average of $306.13 and a 200 day moving average of $298.48. The company has a quick ratio of 3.04, a current ratio of 3.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. Ferrari has a 1-year low of $176.82 and a 1-year high of $329.88.

Ferrari (NYSE:RACE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.58 billion. Ferrari had a net margin of 19.60% and a return on equity of 40.70%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Ferrari will post 7.01 earnings per share for the current year.

About Ferrari

Ferrari N.V., through its subsidiaries, engages in design, engineering, production, and sale of luxury performance sports cars worldwide. The company offers range, special series, Icona, and supercars; limited edition supercars and one-off cars; and track cars. It also provides racing cars, and spare parts and engines, as well as after sales, repair, maintenance, and restoration services for cars; and licenses its Ferrari brand to various producers and retailers of luxury and lifestyle goods.

