Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. Has $771,000 Stock Position in PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE:PAGS)

Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. reduced its stake in shares of PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE:PAGS – Free Report) by 90.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 81,702 shares of the company’s stock after selling 750,009 shares during the quarter. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S.’s holdings in PagSeguro Digital were worth $771,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quarry LP grew its holdings in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 51.2% during the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 4,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,690 shares in the last quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PagSeguro Digital during the 1st quarter worth $63,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its holdings in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 131.1% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 7,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 4,244 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in PagSeguro Digital in the first quarter valued at about $66,000. Finally, Black Creek Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in PagSeguro Digital in the first quarter valued at about $86,000. 55.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PAGS stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $8.46. 830,317 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,097,132. PagSeguro Digital Ltd. has a 1-year low of $7.51 and a 1-year high of $15.84. The company has a market cap of $2.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.60. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.62.

PagSeguro Digital ( NYSE:PAGS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 24th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.01. PagSeguro Digital had a return on equity of 13.49% and a net margin of 9.91%. The company had revenue of $772.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $689.40 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that PagSeguro Digital Ltd. will post 1.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on PAGS shares. HSBC raised PagSeguro Digital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $10.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Monday, June 12th. UBS Group raised PagSeguro Digital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on PagSeguro Digital from $11.50 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. New Street Research raised PagSeguro Digital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 15th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on PagSeguro Digital from $14.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Sunday, August 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.39.

PagSeguro Digital Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides financial technology solutions and services for consumers, individual entrepreneurs, micro-merchants, and small and medium-sized companies in Brazil and internationally. The company's products and services include PagSeguro Ecosystem, a digital ecosystem that operates as a closed loop where its clients are able to address their primary day to day financial needs, including receiving and spending funds, and managing and growing their businesses; PagBank digital account, which offers payment and banking services through the PagBank mobile app, as well as centralizes various cash-in options, functionalities, services, and cash-out options in a single ecosystem; and PlugPag, a tool for medium-sized and larger merchants that enables them to connect their point of sale (POS) device directly to their enterprise resource planning software or sales automation system through Bluetooth.

