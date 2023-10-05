Guidance Point Advisors LLC Has $13.27 Million Holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Guidance Point Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 3.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 133,152 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,644 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF makes up about 5.1% of Guidance Point Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Guidance Point Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $13,268,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC now owns 19,815 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,875,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Roberts Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Roberts Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 19,477 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,941,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,888 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $204,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Capstone Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Capstone Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 2,869 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $272,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitchell Capital Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. now owns 3,974 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $384,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IJR traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $91.65. The stock had a trading volume of 901,239 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,922,974. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $86.74 and a 12 month high of $108.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.02 billion, a PE ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s 50-day moving average is $98.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $97.25.

About iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.