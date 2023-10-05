Guidance Point Advisors LLC Acquires 1,326 Shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Guidance Point Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Free Report) by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,936 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,326 shares during the period. iShares TIPS Bond ETF comprises about 1.6% of Guidance Point Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Guidance Point Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $4,082,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 101,863.6% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 970,159,125 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $104,408,525,000 after acquiring an additional 969,207,649 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 1.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,341,483 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,124,649,000 after purchasing an additional 462,216 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 40.7% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,353,341 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $810,706,000 after purchasing an additional 2,127,591 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 3.6% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,452,969 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $152,416,000 after purchasing an additional 50,689 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. increased its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 256.5% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 1,309,485 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $144,371,000 after acquiring an additional 942,207 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA TIP traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $102.58. 492,662 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,427,628. The company has a 50 day moving average of $105.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $107.41. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $102.15 and a 12 month high of $111.26.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

