Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU) Stake Raised by Guidance Point Advisors LLC

Guidance Point Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,690 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the period. Vanguard Utilities ETF comprises about 0.6% of Guidance Point Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Guidance Point Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Utilities ETF were worth $1,662,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Empower Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $44,842,000. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,522,000. Exchange Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,260,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BCM Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. BCM Advisors LLC now owns 201,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,252,000 after acquiring an additional 2,315 shares during the last quarter.

VPU traded down $1.25 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $121.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 65,030 shares, compared to its average volume of 198,442. The stock has a market cap of $4.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.10 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $137.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $142.81. Vanguard Utilities ETF has a twelve month low of $118.96 and a twelve month high of $160.71.

Vanguard Utilities ETF Profile

Vanguard Utilities ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded class of shares issued by Vanguard Utilities Index Fund. The Fund tracks the performance of Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Utilities Index, an index made up of stocks of large, medium-size and small United States companies in the utilities sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

