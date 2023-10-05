Guidance Point Advisors LLC Acquires 640 Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Guidance Point Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 49.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,945 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 640 shares during the period. Guidance Point Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $316,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 15.5% during the second quarter. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC now owns 159,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,951,000 after purchasing an additional 21,452 shares during the last quarter. Cottage Street Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the second quarter worth $203,000. Trilogy Capital Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.7% during the second quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. now owns 19,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,198,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 9.9% during the second quarter. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC now owns 10,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,712,000 after purchasing an additional 952 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Silver Lake Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 6.5% during the second quarter. Silver Lake Advisory LLC now owns 2,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $477,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Price Performance

Shares of VIG stock traded down $0.44 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $153.71. 150,090 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,099,238. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $161.22 and its 200-day moving average is $158.63. The stock has a market cap of $65.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 0.85. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 52 week low of $132.64 and a 52 week high of $167.33.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

