Guidance Point Advisors LLC Lowers Position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS)

Guidance Point Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS – Free Report) by 16.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,146 shares of the company’s stock after selling 432 shares during the period. Guidance Point Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF were worth $237,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VSS. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth about $252,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 5.3% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 80,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,932,000 after buying an additional 4,002 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 423.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 286,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,528,000 after buying an additional 231,982 shares in the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth about $1,462,000. Finally, Mariner LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 29.7% during the first quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 18,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,270,000 after buying an additional 4,191 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

VSS stock traded up $0.67 during trading on Thursday, reaching $103.37. 57,336 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 251,329. The company has a market cap of $8.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.20 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $109.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $110.17. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $89.03 and a 52-week high of $116.23.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF Profile

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The fund invests in securities of foreign issuers. The Fund investment objective is to track the performance of the FTSE Global Small Cap ex US Index, which measures the investment return of stocks of international small-cap companies.

