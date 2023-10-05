Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB) Shares Purchased by Aspire Private Capital LLC

Aspire Private Capital LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Free Report) by 18.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 205,201 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,393 shares during the period. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF makes up 3.3% of Aspire Private Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Aspire Private Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $10,305,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Summit Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 272.4% in the second quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 602 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 107.3% in the fourth quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 1,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 631 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VTEB remained flat at $47.73 during trading on Thursday. 1,663,775 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,825,124. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $49.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.88. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $47.38 and a twelve month high of $51.11.

About Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF

The Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade debt issued by state and local governments and agencies. Interest is exempt from US income tax and from AMT. VTEB was launched on Aug 21, 2015 and is managed by Vanguard.

