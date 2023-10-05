SPDR SSGA US Sector Rotation ETF (NYSEARCA:XLSR) Shares Sold by Aspire Private Capital LLC

Aspire Private Capital LLC lowered its position in shares of SPDR SSGA US Sector Rotation ETF (NYSEARCA:XLSR – Free Report) by 3.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 329,295 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,439 shares during the quarter. SPDR SSGA US Sector Rotation ETF accounts for about 4.5% of Aspire Private Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Aspire Private Capital LLC owned about 0.05% of SPDR SSGA US Sector Rotation ETF worth $14,278,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of XLSR. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in SPDR SSGA US Sector Rotation ETF by 78.3% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 10,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $469,000 after buying an additional 4,538 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its stake in SPDR SSGA US Sector Rotation ETF by 7.6% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 21,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $986,000 after buying an additional 1,536 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in SPDR SSGA US Sector Rotation ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $306,000. Creative Planning lifted its stake in SPDR SSGA US Sector Rotation ETF by 27.9% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 6,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after buying an additional 1,437 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. lifted its stake in SPDR SSGA US Sector Rotation ETF by 44.9% in the fourth quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 26,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,025,000 after buying an additional 8,157 shares in the last quarter.

XLSR traded down $0.17 during trading on Thursday, reaching $40.87. The company had a trading volume of 5,688 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,116. SPDR SSGA US Sector Rotation ETF has a 12 month low of $35.10 and a 12 month high of $44.68. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $42.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.81. The company has a market cap of $290.59 million, a P/E ratio of 17.94 and a beta of 0.94.

The SPDR SSGA U.S. Sector Rotation ETF (XLSR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed portfolio of companies classified within favorable sectors of the S&P 500. XLSR was launched on Apr 2, 2019 and is managed by State Street.

