Warner Music Group Corp. (NASDAQ:WMG) Shares Bought by Comgest Global Investors S.A.S.

Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. raised its holdings in Warner Music Group Corp. (NASDAQ:WMG – Free Report) by 135.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 163,447 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 94,028 shares during the quarter. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S.’s holdings in Warner Music Group were worth $4,264,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Warner Music Group during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Ossiam increased its stake in shares of Warner Music Group by 31.1% during the first quarter. Ossiam now owns 1,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 424 shares during the period. State of Wyoming increased its stake in shares of Warner Music Group by 20.4% during the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 3,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after acquiring an additional 664 shares during the period. Graham Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Warner Music Group during the first quarter worth about $202,000. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Warner Music Group during the second quarter worth about $204,000. 23.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have weighed in on WMG shares. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Warner Music Group from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 14th. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $33.00 target price on shares of Warner Music Group in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. UBS Group raised shares of Warner Music Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $34.00 to $37.00 in a report on Tuesday. TD Cowen started coverage on shares of Warner Music Group in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $37.00 price target on shares of Warner Music Group in a report on Thursday, September 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.07.

Warner Music Group Trading Down 0.3 %

WMG stock traded down $0.08 on Thursday, hitting $31.78. 169,438 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,597,115. Warner Music Group Corp. has a twelve month low of $21.57 and a twelve month high of $38.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.34, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The business’s fifty day moving average is $32.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.57.

Warner Music Group (NASDAQ:WMG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.07. Warner Music Group had a net margin of 7.16% and a return on equity of 177.34%. The firm had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that Warner Music Group Corp. will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Warner Music Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 24th were given a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 23rd. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.14%. This is a positive change from Warner Music Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. Warner Music Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 85.00%.

Warner Music Group Profile

Warner Music Group Corp. operates as a music entertainment company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through Recorded Music and Music Publishing segments. The Recorded Music segment is involved in the discovery and development of recording artists, as well as related marketing, promotion, distribution, sale, and licensing of music created by such recording artists; markets its music catalog through compilations and reissuances of previously released music and video titles, as well as previously unreleased materials; and conducts its operation primarily through a collection of record labels, such as Warner Records and Atlantic Records, as well as Asylum, Big Beat, Canvasback, East West, Erato, FFRR, Fueled by Ramen, Nonesuch, Parlophone, Reprise, Roadrunner, Sire, Spinnin' Records, Warner Classics, and Warner Music Nashville.

Featured Articles

