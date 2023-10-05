Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. Has $12.45 Million Stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN)

Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. boosted its holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN – Free Report) by 18.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 143,607 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,273 shares during the period. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. owned about 0.08% of BioMarin Pharmaceutical worth $12,448,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in BMRN. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 395.4% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 431 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 57.5% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 356 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. Finally, MayTech Global Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Institutional investors own 92.78% of the company’s stock.

Get BioMarin Pharmaceutical alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Jean Jacques Bienaime sold 4,000 shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.10, for a total transaction of $352,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 428,732 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,771,289.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other BioMarin Pharmaceutical news, CEO Jean Jacques Bienaime sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.10, for a total transaction of $352,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 428,732 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,771,289.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP George Eric Davis sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.42, for a total transaction of $983,620.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 69,474 shares in the company, valued at $6,212,365.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 32,000 shares of company stock worth $2,871,180. 1.84% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:BMRN traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $86.10. The stock had a trading volume of 69,935 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,300,517. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $89.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $91.52. The company has a market capitalization of $16.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 165.20 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a quick ratio of 3.31, a current ratio of 4.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $80.53 and a fifty-two week high of $117.77.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The biotechnology company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $595.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $591.46 million. BioMarin Pharmaceutical had a net margin of 4.47% and a return on equity of 4.03%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. will post 1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently commented on BMRN. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 price objective on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research report on Monday, September 25th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $118.00 to $108.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. UBS Group started coverage on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research report on Monday, September 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $78.00 target price (up previously from $71.00) on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a report on Thursday, September 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $115.62.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on BMRN

About BioMarin Pharmaceutical

(Free Report)

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc develops and commercializes therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its commercial products include Vimizim, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of mucopolysaccharidosis (MPS) IV type A, a lysosomal storage disorder; Naglazyme, a recombinant form of N-acetylgalactosamine 4-sulfatase for patients with MPS VI; and Kuvan, a proprietary synthetic oral form of 6R-BH4 that is used to treat patients with phenylketonuria (PKU), an inherited metabolic disease.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BMRN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for BioMarin Pharmaceutical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioMarin Pharmaceutical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.