Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. Buys 5,300 Shares of HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB)

Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. boosted its stake in shares of HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB – Free Report) by 2.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 235,808 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,300 shares during the period. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S.’s holdings in HDFC Bank were worth $16,436,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fithian LLC bought a new position in HDFC Bank during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,319,000. Spire Wealth Management bought a new position in HDFC Bank during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel bought a new position in HDFC Bank during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Thompson Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in HDFC Bank during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in HDFC Bank in the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Institutional investors own 17.24% of the company’s stock.

Get HDFC Bank alerts:

HDFC Bank Price Performance

Shares of NYSE HDB traded down $0.21 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $59.05. The stock had a trading volume of 344,616 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,738,972. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $63.42 and a 200-day moving average of $66.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.36. The company has a market capitalization of $109.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.78. HDFC Bank Limited has a 12-month low of $55.22 and a 12-month high of $71.76.

Analyst Ratings Changes

HDFC Bank ( NYSE:HDB Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 17th. The bank reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $4.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.93 billion. HDFC Bank had a net margin of 22.03% and a return on equity of 17.31%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that HDFC Bank Limited will post 2.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of HDFC Bank in a research report on Monday, July 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of HDFC Bank in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of HDFC Bank from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 21st.

Read Our Latest Research Report on HDB

About HDFC Bank

(Free Report)

HDFC Bank Limited provides banking and financial services to individuals and businesses in India, Bahrain, Hong Kong, and Dubai. The company operates in three segments: Wholesale Banking, Retail Banking, and Treasury Services. It accepts savings, salary, current, rural, public provident fund, pension, and demat accounts; fixed and recurring deposits; and safe deposit lockers, as well as offshore accounts and deposits, and overdrafts against fixed deposits.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HDB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for HDFC Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HDFC Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.