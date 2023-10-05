Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) Shares Bought by Comgest Global Investors S.A.S.

Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. grew its stake in shares of Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX – Free Report) by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 100,896 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,271 shares during the period. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S.’s holdings in Equifax were worth $23,741,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Equifax by 29.5% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 3,516 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $834,000 after buying an additional 801 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Equifax by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,944 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,172,000 after buying an additional 444 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Equifax by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,830 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $434,000 after buying an additional 226 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Equifax by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 439,028 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $104,100,000 after buying an additional 8,662 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Equifax by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 17,409 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $4,141,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the period. 98.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently commented on EFX shares. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Equifax from $10.00 to $6.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Equifax from $238.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Bank of America downgraded shares of Equifax from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $255.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Equifax from $260.00 to $239.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Equifax from $190.00 to $204.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $207.76.

Equifax Price Performance

Shares of EFX stock traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $180.04. 36,178 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 802,024. Equifax Inc. has a 12 month low of $145.98 and a 12 month high of $240.35. The company has a market cap of $22.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.47, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.46. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $195.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $206.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.20.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The credit services provider reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.04. Equifax had a net margin of 10.36% and a return on equity of 19.67%. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.09 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Equifax Inc. will post 6.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Equifax Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 6th were issued a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 5th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.87%. Equifax’s payout ratio is currently 36.71%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Bryson R. Koehler sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $2,000,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,310 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,662,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CFO John W. Gamble, Jr. sold 2,500 shares of Equifax stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.33, for a total value of $503,325.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 44,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,863,754.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Bryson R. Koehler sold 10,000 shares of Equifax stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $2,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,310 shares in the company, valued at $3,662,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 19,500 shares of company stock worth $3,912,985 in the last ninety days. 1.57% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Equifax

Equifax Inc operates as a data, analytics, and technology company. The company operates through three segments: Workforce Solutions, U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), and International. The Workforce Solutions segment offers services that enables customers to verify income, employment, educational history, criminal justice data, healthcare professional licensure, and sanctions of people in the United States; and employer customers with services that assist them in complying with and automating payroll-related and human resource management processes throughout the entire cycle of the employment relationship.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX – Free Report).

