Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. Buys 89,007 Shares of Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI)

Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. grew its stake in Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI – Free Report) by 29.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 394,014 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 89,007 shares during the period. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. owned 0.26% of Service Co. International worth $25,449,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in Service Co. International during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Quarry LP increased its stake in Service Co. International by 282.2% in the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 364 shares during the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in Service Co. International in the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Service Co. International in the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in Service Co. International in the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Institutional investors own 84.99% of the company’s stock.

Service Co. International Price Performance

Shares of NYSE SCI traded down $0.31 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $54.64. 140,606 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 966,990. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.71. Service Co. International has a one year low of $54.16 and a one year high of $74.66. The stock has a market cap of $8.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.50, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.78. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $61.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $64.91.

Service Co. International Increases Dividend

Service Co. International ( NYSE:SCI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.02. Service Co. International had a net margin of 12.11% and a return on equity of 31.72%. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $986.10 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.84 earnings per share. Service Co. International’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Service Co. International will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.86%. This is a boost from Service Co. International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. Service Co. International’s dividend payout ratio is 36.94%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SCI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Service Co. International from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Service Co. International from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Service Co. International in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Service Co. International

In other Service Co. International news, CEO Thomas L. Ryan sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.31, for a total transaction of $65,310.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 962,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $62,854,931.79. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Service Co. International news, CEO Thomas L. Ryan sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.31, for a total transaction of $65,310.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 962,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $62,854,931.79. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Thomas L. Ryan sold 47,310 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.37, for a total transaction of $3,092,654.70. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 962,409 shares in the company, valued at approximately $62,912,676.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

About Service Co. International

Service Corporation International provides deathcare products and services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Funeral and Cemetery segments. Its funeral service and cemetery operations comprise funeral service locations, cemeteries, funeral service/cemetery combination locations, crematoria, and other businesses.

