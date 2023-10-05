Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. Boosts Holdings in Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB)

Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. grew its stake in shares of Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB – Free Report) by 5.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 185,810 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,107 shares during the quarter. Globant makes up approximately 0.6% of Comgest Global Investors S.A.S.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S.’s holdings in Globant were worth $33,394,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GLOB. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Globant by 5.2% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,283 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $336,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Globant by 29.5% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,476 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $910,000 after purchasing an additional 792 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Globant by 86.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 141,141 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $36,988,000 after purchasing an additional 65,635 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its holdings in shares of Globant by 22.2% during the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 468 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its holdings in shares of Globant by 36.6% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 2,718 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $712,000 after acquiring an additional 728 shares in the last quarter. 91.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Globant stock traded up $0.26 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $198.17. The company had a trading volume of 39,165 shares, compared to its average volume of 426,875. Globant S.A. has a 12-month low of $135.40 and a 12-month high of $210.00. The company’s fifty day moving average is $189.04 and its 200-day moving average is $174.98. The company has a market capitalization of $8.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.53 and a beta of 1.31.

Globant ( NYSE:GLOB Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 17th. The information technology services provider reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.10 by ($0.06). Globant had a return on equity of 11.40% and a net margin of 7.74%. The company had revenue of $497.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $496.47 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Globant S.A. will post 4.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GLOB has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. HSBC upped their price objective on shares of Globant from $235.00 to $240.00 in a report on Monday, July 17th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $250.00 price objective on shares of Globant in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Globant from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Globant from $194.00 to $236.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $205.00 target price on shares of Globant in a research report on Friday, August 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Globant has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $218.83.

Globant SA operates as a technology services company worldwide. The company offers e-commerce, new distribution capabilities, augmented revenue management, hyper connected operation, and conversational user experience services through reinvention studios; digital lending, commercial effectiveness, finance, sustainability, regulation analytic, transformation and post-merger integration, and payment and open banking services; and game and graphic engineering, UI and UX design, game as a service, DevOps, and online services, as well as high tech tools.

