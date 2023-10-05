Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. Acquires 70,700 Shares of Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS)

Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. grew its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS – Free Report) by 30.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 306,556 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 70,700 shares during the quarter. Otis Worldwide comprises 0.5% of Comgest Global Investors S.A.S.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. owned about 0.07% of Otis Worldwide worth $27,287,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. boosted its position in shares of Otis Worldwide by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 6,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $539,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Bailard Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Otis Worldwide during the 1st quarter valued at about $211,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in shares of Otis Worldwide by 148.6% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 311,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,709,000 after acquiring an additional 186,079 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 309,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,117,000 after buying an additional 10,845 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC raised its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide by 23.0% during the 1st quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 6,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $525,000 after buying an additional 1,164 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.48% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Otis Worldwide

In other Otis Worldwide news, CAO Michael Patrick Ryan sold 6,372 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.50, for a total value of $576,666.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Otis Worldwide news, CAO Michael Patrick Ryan sold 6,372 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.50, for a total value of $576,666.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Fernandez Bernardo Calleja sold 3,992 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.70, for a total value of $362,074.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 42,097 shares in the company, valued at $3,818,197.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Otis Worldwide Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of OTIS traded down $0.41 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $79.65. 114,230 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,838,792. Otis Worldwide Co. has a 1 year low of $62.49 and a 1 year high of $91.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.25 and a beta of 0.98. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $84.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $84.56.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.06. Otis Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 28.62% and a net margin of 9.59%. The firm had revenue of $3.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.59 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.86 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Otis Worldwide Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 8th. Investors of record on Friday, August 18th were given a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 17th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.71%. Otis Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.90%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

OTIS has been the topic of a number of research reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on Otis Worldwide in a report on Tuesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $87.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet raised Otis Worldwide from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Otis Worldwide from $80.00 to $76.00 in a report on Thursday, September 7th. HSBC lifted their price target on Otis Worldwide from $81.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Friday, June 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Otis Worldwide from $96.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Otis Worldwide currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $87.75.

About Otis Worldwide

Otis Worldwide Corporation engages in the manufacturing, installation, and servicing of elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

