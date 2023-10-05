Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. Sells 19,998 Shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI)

Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. lowered its stake in shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Free Report) by 18.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 89,388 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,998 shares during the quarter. MercadoLibre accounts for 1.8% of Comgest Global Investors S.A.S.’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest position. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S.’s holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $105,889,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Achmea Investment Management B.V. boosted its stake in MercadoLibre by 15.8% during the second quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 6,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,172,000 after buying an additional 825 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its stake in MercadoLibre by 17.2% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 539 shares of the company’s stock worth $638,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the period. Meitav Investment House Ltd. boosted its stake in MercadoLibre by 0.9% during the second quarter. Meitav Investment House Ltd. now owns 3,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,050,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Terra Nova Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of MercadoLibre by 6.5% during the second quarter. Terra Nova Asset Management LLC now owns 2,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,683,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the period. Finally, Kovack Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of MercadoLibre by 5.2% during the second quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 1,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,051,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.01% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on MELI shares. Wedbush started coverage on MercadoLibre in a report on Monday, August 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $1,500.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on MercadoLibre from $1,730.00 to $1,760.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,700.00 to $2,000.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of MercadoLibre in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,910.00 to $2,180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,643.21.

NASDAQ MELI traded down $16.70 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $1,214.86. The stock had a trading volume of 56,950 shares, compared to its average volume of 496,299. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1,305.83 and a 200 day moving average of $1,261.01. The stock has a market cap of $60.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 81.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.52. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a 52-week low of $754.76 and a 52-week high of $1,451.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.28.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $5.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.13 by $1.03. The firm had revenue of $3.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.27 billion. MercadoLibre had a return on equity of 39.07% and a net margin of 6.23%. MercadoLibre’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.43 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 20.56 earnings per share for the current year.

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in Latin America. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases online; and Mercado Pago FinTech platform, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money through their websites or on the apps.

