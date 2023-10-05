OmniStar Financial Group Inc. Makes New Investment in Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:EDV)

OmniStar Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:EDV – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 2,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF by 4.0% during the first quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 4,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $512,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Leading Edge Financial Planning LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF by 8.8% in the second quarter. Leading Edge Financial Planning LLC now owns 3,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after buying an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF in the second quarter worth $31,000. Drive Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF by 3.1% in the second quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $967,000 after buying an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SouthState Corp purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF during the first quarter worth $31,000.

Get Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF alerts:

Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF stock traded down $0.72 during trading on Thursday, hitting $66.07. 144,578 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 387,398. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $75.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $307.68. Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF has a 52-week low of $65.15 and a 52-week high of $95.30.

Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Bloomberg Barclays U.S. Treasury STRIPS 20-30 Year Equal Par Bond Index.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EDV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:EDV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.