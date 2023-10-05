MRP Capital Investments LLC Buys 1,500 Shares of International Paper (NYSE:IP)

MRP Capital Investments LLC raised its stake in International Paper (NYSE:IP – Free Report) by 214.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,200 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the quarter. MRP Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in International Paper were worth $80,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in IP. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its position in shares of International Paper by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 51,817 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,391,000 after purchasing an additional 3,209 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its position in shares of International Paper by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 8,660 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $399,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares in the last quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of International Paper by 45.5% during the 1st quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 675 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. acquired a new position in shares of International Paper during the 1st quarter worth approximately $206,000. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its position in shares of International Paper by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 41,970 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,947,000 after purchasing an additional 676 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.78% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently issued reports on IP. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of International Paper from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $26.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Truist Financial upgraded shares of International Paper from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. Bank of America lowered shares of International Paper from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of International Paper in a research note on Friday, August 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of International Paper from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.30.

International Paper Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:IP opened at $35.44 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $12.26 billion, a PE ratio of 12.18 and a beta of 1.04. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $34.82 and its 200-day moving average is $33.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.59. International Paper has a 52 week low of $29.00 and a 52 week high of $41.89.

International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $4.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.90 billion. International Paper had a net margin of 5.14% and a return on equity of 12.22%. International Paper’s revenue was down 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.24 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that International Paper will post 2.18 earnings per share for the current year.

International Paper Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 15th were issued a $0.4625 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 14th. This represents a $1.85 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.22%. International Paper’s payout ratio is 63.57%.

Insider Activity at International Paper

In related news, VP Holly G. Goughnour sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.70, for a total value of $89,250.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 8,219 shares in the company, valued at $293,418.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.51% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

International Paper Company Profile

(Free Report)

International Paper Company produces renewable fiber-based packaging and pulp products in North America, Latin America, Europe, and North Africa. It operates through Industrial Packaging and Global Cellulose Fibers segment. The company's Industrial Packaging segment manufactures containerboards, including linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

Featured Articles

