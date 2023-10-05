OmniStar Financial Group Inc. Sells 349 Shares of Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO)

OmniStar Financial Group Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO – Free Report) by 5.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,640 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 349 shares during the period. OmniStar Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Southern Copper were worth $476,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SCCO. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Southern Copper by 200.6% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,179,899 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $208,201,000 after purchasing an additional 2,789,376 shares during the period. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Southern Copper by 761.9% in the 1st quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 2,756,533 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $210,186,000 after purchasing an additional 2,436,727 shares in the last quarter. abrdn plc grew its stake in shares of Southern Copper by 134.8% in the 1st quarter. abrdn plc now owns 2,702,309 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $206,051,000 after buying an additional 1,551,189 shares during the last quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in Southern Copper during the first quarter valued at $93,254,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Southern Copper by 43.3% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,763,612 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $209,759,000 after acquiring an additional 835,044 shares in the last quarter. 7.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Southern Copper Stock Performance

SCCO stock traded down $0.42 on Thursday, hitting $72.92. The company had a trading volume of 89,703 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,193,356. The stock has a market cap of $56.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.28, a P/E/G ratio of 13.29 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 4.50, a quick ratio of 3.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $79.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $75.88. Southern Copper Co. has a 12-month low of $45.17 and a 12-month high of $87.59.

Southern Copper Increases Dividend

Southern Copper ( NYSE:SCCO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.37 billion. Southern Copper had a return on equity of 34.86% and a net margin of 27.62%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Southern Copper Co. will post 3.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 9th were given a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 8th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.49%. This is a positive change from Southern Copper’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. Southern Copper’s dividend payout ratio is presently 111.11%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Southern Copper news, Director Sanchez Mejorada Enri Castillo sold 2,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.56, for a total transaction of $195,744.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $260,992. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Southern Copper news, Director Sanchez Mejorada Enri Castillo sold 2,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.56, for a total transaction of $195,744.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $260,992. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Bonilla Luis Miguel Palomino sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.11, for a total value of $43,555.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $471,613.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SCCO has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Southern Copper from $67.00 to $74.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Southern Copper from $52.50 to $55.50 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Southern Copper in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Southern Copper in a report on Monday, September 18th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $91.00 price objective for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.17.

About Southern Copper

Southern Copper Corporation engages in mining, exploring, smelting, and refining copper and other minerals in Peru, Mexico, Argentina, Ecuador, and Chile. The company is involved in the mining, milling, and flotation of copper ore to produce copper and molybdenum concentrates; smelting of copper concentrates to produce blister and anode copper; refining of anode copper to produce copper cathodes; production of molybdenum concentrate and sulfuric acid; production of refined silver, gold, and other materials; and mining and processing of zinc, copper, molybdenum, silver, gold, and lead.

