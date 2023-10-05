Allen Capital Group LLC Sells 1,050 Shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

Allen Capital Group LLC reduced its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Free Report) by 27.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,837 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,050 shares during the quarter. Allen Capital Group LLC’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $230,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 16.0% during the 1st quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC increased its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC now owns 10,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,331,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. Ingalls & Snyder LLC increased its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 13,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,149,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC increased its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC now owns 12,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,005,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the period. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group increased its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 14,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,216,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the period. 18.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $80.80 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $80.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $81.40. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $80.48 and a 12-month high of $82.74.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.2091 per share. This represents a $2.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 2nd.

(Free Report)

The iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the U.S. Treasury 1-3 Year index. The fund tracks a market weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury with 1-3 years remaining to maturity. Treasury STRIPS are excluded. SHY was launched on Jul 22, 2002 and is managed by BlackRock.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.