Allen Capital Group LLC Sells 1,050 Shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

Allen Capital Group LLC reduced its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Free Report) by 27.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,837 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,050 shares during the quarter. Allen Capital Group LLC’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $230,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 16.0% during the 1st quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC increased its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC now owns 10,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,331,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. Ingalls & Snyder LLC increased its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 13,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,149,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC increased its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC now owns 12,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,005,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the period. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group increased its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 14,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,216,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the period. 18.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $80.80 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $80.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $81.40. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $80.48 and a 12-month high of $82.74.
The iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the U.S. Treasury 1-3 Year index. The fund tracks a market weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury with 1-3 years remaining to maturity. Treasury STRIPS are excluded. SHY was launched on Jul 22, 2002 and is managed by BlackRock.
