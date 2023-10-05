Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC Sells 79 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,206 shares of the company’s stock after selling 79 shares during the period. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $486,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of VO. Blankinship & Foster LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Blankinship & Foster LLC now owns 112,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,689,000 after buying an additional 6,773 shares in the last quarter. Values Added Financial LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the second quarter worth about $281,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 29.6% in the second quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 678 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC now owns 19,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,387,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Plimoth Trust Co. LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC now owns 3,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $724,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VO opened at $204.56 on Thursday. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a one year low of $182.88 and a one year high of $229.34. The company has a market cap of $50.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.60 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $216.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $213.63.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

