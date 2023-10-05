IRON Financial LLC Makes New Investment in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA)

IRON Financial LLC acquired a new stake in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. RB Capital Management LLC raised its position in HCA Healthcare by 25.9% in the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 2,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $610,000 after buying an additional 501 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 18.6% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 11,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,766,000 after purchasing an additional 1,730 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new position in HCA Healthcare in the first quarter valued at $1,083,000. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 4,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,128,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare in the first quarter valued at about $248,000. 62.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get HCA Healthcare alerts:

Insider Transactions at HCA Healthcare

In related news, SVP Kathleen M. Whalen sold 2,916 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total value of $787,320.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 10,250 shares in the company, valued at $2,767,500. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, SVP Kathleen M. Whalen sold 2,916 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total value of $787,320.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,767,500. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Kathryn A. Torres sold 5,204 shares of HCA Healthcare stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.12, for a total value of $1,400,500.48. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 19,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,317,811.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 9,620 shares of company stock worth $2,592,820. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

HCA Healthcare Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of HCA stock opened at $243.36 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.26. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $266.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $273.99. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a twelve month low of $178.32 and a twelve month high of $304.86.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $4.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.28 by $0.01. HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 9.32% and a negative return on equity of 12,765.76%. The firm had revenue of $15.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.63 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.21 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 18.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HCA Healthcare Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 14th. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.81%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on HCA Healthcare from $311.00 to $316.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $325.00 to $340.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 20th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $275.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of HCA Healthcare in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $315.00 price target on shares of HCA Healthcare in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $310.86.

View Our Latest Research Report on HCA Healthcare

HCA Healthcare Company Profile

(Free Report)

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides health care services in the United States. It operates general and acute care hospitals that offers medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HCA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for HCA Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HCA Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.