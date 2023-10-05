Mayfair Advisory Group LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

Mayfair Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Free Report) by 4.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,862 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the quarter. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $252,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gradient Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 111.8% in the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Silicon Valley Capital Partners raised its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 102.4% during the first quarter. Silicon Valley Capital Partners now owns 581 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $10,728,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 832.9% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 658 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

SCHX traded down $0.10 on Thursday, reaching $50.12. The company had a trading volume of 136,979 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,611,409. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $52.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.08 billion, a PE ratio of 18.28 and a beta of 1.01. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $41.20 and a 1 year high of $54.38.

About Schwab US Large-Cap ETF

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

