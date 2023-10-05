OmniStar Financial Group Inc. Sells 714 Shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

OmniStar Financial Group Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Free Report) by 12.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,047 shares of the company’s stock after selling 714 shares during the quarter. OmniStar Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Sysco were worth $375,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SYY. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its position in Sysco by 93,506.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 132,992,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,868,078,000 after acquiring an additional 132,850,890 shares during the last quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sysco by 422.4% during the fourth quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC now owns 11,444,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $874,950,000 after purchasing an additional 9,253,988 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Sysco by 70,686.4% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,967,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $532,666,000 after buying an additional 6,957,665 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Sysco in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $397,373,000. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in Sysco by 5,475.9% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,780,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,526,000 after buying an additional 1,748,772 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.60% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on SYY. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Sysco in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of Sysco in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $79.00 price target on shares of Sysco in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Barclays lifted their price objective on Sysco from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Sysco from $88.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.91.

Shares of SYY traded down $0.38 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $64.62. 362,665 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,418,491. Sysco Co. has a 52 week low of $63.83 and a 52 week high of $87.41. The company has a market cap of $32.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.73, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $70.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $72.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.15.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $19.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.95 billion. Sysco had a net margin of 2.32% and a return on equity of 133.27%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.15 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Sysco Co. will post 4.29 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 5th. Sysco’s payout ratio is 57.64%.

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

