OmniStar Financial Group Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FLTB)

OmniStar Financial Group Inc. reduced its position in Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FLTB – Free Report) by 35.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,023 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,484 shares during the quarter. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.32% of Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF worth $577,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $350,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 11,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $563,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF by 15.1% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 140,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,969,000 after acquiring an additional 18,413 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF by 45.9% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 502 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $4,631,000.

Get Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF alerts:

Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of FLTB stock traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $47.74. 823 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 31,474. The company’s 50 day moving average is $48.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.26. Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $46.88 and a 1 year high of $49.00.

About Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF

The Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF (FLTB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Fidelity Limited Term Composite index. The fund is an actively managed, broad-based bond fund with a primary focus on investment-grade credits and a targeted average maturity between two and five years. FLTB was launched on Oct 6, 2014 and is managed by Fidelity.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FLTB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FLTB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.